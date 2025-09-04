Stars pay tribute after Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani passes away

Rome, Italy - Italian luxury king Giorgio Armani, head of a high-end lifestyle empire and one of fashion's most famous names, has died at the age of 91, sparking tributes to a fashion legend.

Tributes poured in on Thursday after the news of Giorgio Armani's death at the age of 91 hit the headlines. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

"The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever," fellow Italian icon Donatella Versace said on Instagram.

The best-known contemporary designer, Armani opened his fashion house in Milan in 1975, quickly rising to the top of the industry and going on to dress the stars.

His funeral will be private, but well-wishers will be able to pay respects beforehand at a funeral chamber open on Saturday and Sunday in Milan, his company said in a statement.

"Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones," the statement said.

"Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days," it added, including on "the many ongoing and future projects".

Stars paid tribute, with actor Julia Roberts saying he was "A true friend. A Legend" and Italian actor Claudia Cardinale saying "My heart is broken".

Milan's mayor Giuseppe Sala said the funeral would be held on Monday, which he said would be a day of mourning.

Actor Russell Crowe posted an anecdote on X about buying his first Armani suit for the Cannes film festival in 1997 after his bag was lost in transit.

"That began a love affair with Armani suits that continues to this day," he said.