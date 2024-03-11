Zendaya makes grand Oscars return in chic corset gown

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya brought her fashion frenzy to the 2024 Academy Awards, where she shifted away from her sci-fi-inspired Dune style in an elegant corset gown.

Zendaya wowed in a metallic corset gown at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday. © Collage: Frederic J. Brown / AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

The 27-year-old stole the show as she took on presenting duties at Sunday's ceremony.

Her metallic and pink gown was designed by Armani Privé and featured a corset bodice split by the shiny pink fabric adorned with palm trees.

She swapped out her recent long curls for a short bob hairstyle, complete with old Hollywood-esque flipped-out ends.

Zendaya was on board to present the winner of Best Cinematography, marking her first appearance at the annual event since 2022.

Though she was not nominated this year, the 2025 ceremony might be a different story for the Malcolm & Marie star.

Her role as Chani in Dune: Part Two has been hailed as a standout performance, and her upcoming tennis flick Challengers is expected to be a powerhouse next awards season.

Zendaya has never been nominated at the Academy Awards, but she has won a Golden Globe and two Emmy Awards for her work on HBO's Euphoria.