Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell dating rumors heat up after shock split!
Los Angeles, California - As cheating rumors swirl around future rom-com stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, the ongoing theories may have just gained some weight after a surprising split.
The plot thickens!
On Wednesday, news of Powell's split from his girlfriend, Gigi Paris, after three years of dating hit the airwaves, sending social media into a spiral.
The drama escalated on Monday when Paris unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram as the internet spread wild theories that Powell and Sweeney had an affair while filming their upcoming movie, Anyone But You.
Paris was initially supportive of the project, but it seems she changed her tune as intimate photos of the costars from the set spread like wildfire online.
Per PEOPLE, the breakup is actually rather old news, as the couple reportedly called it quits weeks ago.
As fans continue to speculate on what's really going on, the big question remains: is the drama real, or is it a calculated publicity move?
Are the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell dating rumors a PR stunt?
During the production of the rom-com, Sweeney and Powell were often featured in blind items on sites like DeuxMoi, which suggested that the costars had much more than a professional relationship.
With Powell then dating Paris and the Euphoria star currently engaged, the potential romance would be quite the scandal.
The costars' appearance at CinemaCon on Monday added further fuel to the fire, as many believed they were a bit too cozy with one another to just be friends.
Still, many aren't falling for what they believe to be a publicity stunt.
"i feel like the breakup happened independently of the cheating rumors and then glen and sydney leaned into it for publicity since he was single then," one fan said.
"Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney need to relax cause all this PR and I still don't know what the name of their film is," another joked.
Will Anyone But You be the next Don't Worry Darling? Only time will tell.
