Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell dating rumors heat up after shock split!

Los Angeles, California - As cheating rumors swirl around future rom-com stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, the ongoing theories may have just gained some weight after a surprising split.

Fans are buzzing after Glen Powell split from his girlfriend, Gigi Paris (second from r), amid cheating rumors. © Collage: Ethan Miller & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The plot thickens!

On Wednesday, news of Powell's split from his girlfriend, Gigi Paris, after three years of dating hit the airwaves, sending social media into a spiral.

The drama escalated on Monday when Paris unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram as the internet spread wild theories that Powell and Sweeney had an affair while filming their upcoming movie, Anyone But You.

Paris was initially supportive of the project, but it seems she changed her tune as intimate photos of the costars from the set spread like wildfire online.

Per PEOPLE, the breakup is actually rather old news, as the couple reportedly called it quits weeks ago.

As fans continue to speculate on what's really going on, the big question remains: is the drama real, or is it a calculated publicity move?