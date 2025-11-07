Sydney Sweeney faces renewed scrutiny over underwhelming "apology" for jeans ad: "This ain't it!"
Los Angeles, California - Actor Aimee Lou Wood just slammed Sydney Sweeney's blasé response to the backlash over her American Eagle jeans ad campaign.
Wood is clearly upset with Sweeney, who costarred with the British performer in White Lotus, and her underwhelming "apology" to fans over the outrageously out-of-touch ad campaign.
"I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans," the Euphoria star told GQ in a recent interview.
"I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I’m a kind person," she continued.
"I know that I love a lot, and I know that I’m just excited to see what happens next. And so I don’t really let other people define who I am."
After appearing to be unbothered by the jeans scandal, photographer Misan Harriman re-posted footage from the awkward interview to Instagram and had some harsh words about the harm that the jeans ad may have caused to fans.
"Presuming that you are not a white supremacist, at least say how horrified you were by how this campaign was amplified and celebrated by unrepentant racists who believe in eugenics," Harriman said.
"At least recognise the harm your jeans campaign has caused black folk... presuming you didn’t know when you shot it, you certainly do now, and it matters," he added.
"This ain't it!"
Wood liked the photographer's Instagram post and further commented with a green vomit face emoji in the comments section.
What do you think of Aimee Lou Wood's response to the Sydney Sweeney GQ interview? Should she have spoken out more directly, like Harriman did?
Cover photo: Maya Dehlin Spach / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP