Sydney Sweeney gets candid about financial independence in her relationship

Los Angeles, California - Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney got candid about how she maintains her sense of independence in relationships.

Sydney Sweeney got candid about how she maintains her sense of independence in relationships and hit back at rumors her fiancé pays for everything. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

In an interview with Glamour, Sweeney emphasizes how important her financial independence is to her.

The 27-year-old fired back at rumors that her partner, Jonathan Davino, pays for everything in her life.

Just because he is 13 years older than her, she's still a "very successful, independent woman who's worked really hard," Sweeney said in the interview.

The Anyone But You actor went on to note that she not only pays all of her own bills, but she's also the main breadwinner in her family.

Sweeney shared just how proud she was of her success as she revealed she was able to pay off her mother's mortgage and buy her uncle his dream boat.

But despite her professional success and her stellar Hollywood career, Sweeney seems to remain down-to-earth.

In the interview, she also discussed her fears and revealed: "I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that. That fear will always be instilled in me."