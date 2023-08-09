Sydney Sweeney stuns in hot new shoot and teases Madame Web and Barbarella turns

Los Angeles, California - Actor Sydney Sweeney is making waves in Hollywood with a hot new cover shoot!

Sydney Sweeney dished on rumors, upcoming movies, family, and more in a feature for Variety magazine! © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / Allstar / Cover-Images (TAG24 Edit)

The 25-year-old Euphoria star is featured on the cover of Variety's Power of Young Hollywood issue, and she's giving major '70s supermodel vibes.

In the photoshoot, Sweeney is seen wearing a pink Versace swimsuit and matching heels as she poses with a ginormous block of ice.

Other photos show her in pinup style, including donning a light pink bodysuit and holding an ice cream cone, with a late-70s hairstyle and thick gold jewelry.

In the interview, Sydney opened up about her career, family, and the rumors that have swirled around her in recent years.