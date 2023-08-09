Sydney Sweeney stuns in hot new shoot and teases Madame Web and Barbarella turns
Los Angeles, California - Actor Sydney Sweeney is making waves in Hollywood with a hot new cover shoot!
The 25-year-old Euphoria star is featured on the cover of Variety's Power of Young Hollywood issue, and she's giving major '70s supermodel vibes.
In the photoshoot, Sweeney is seen wearing a pink Versace swimsuit and matching heels as she poses with a ginormous block of ice.
Other photos show her in pinup style, including donning a light pink bodysuit and holding an ice cream cone, with a late-70s hairstyle and thick gold jewelry.
In the interview, Sydney opened up about her career, family, and the rumors that have swirled around her in recent years.
What does Sydney Sweeney think about wild fan theories and rumors?
Sydney Sweeney has stayed tight lipped about her fans' wild theories, but that doesn't mean they don't bother her.
"Sometimes I feel beat up by it," Sweeney said of the rumors surrounding herself dating her co-stars.
"It's hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself."
She also went on to talk about her family's support for her career. "They sacrificed so much to support my dream," she said. "They lost a lot during it, but they never gave up on me."
In addition, she also opened up to Variety about starring as Julia Carpenter (aka Spider-Woman) in Sony and Marvel's upcoming Madame Web movie, opposite Fifty Shades alum Dakota Johnson.
Sweeney is also set to star in a Barbarella reboot that is currently in development.
With her talent, beauty, and inspirational drive, Sweeney is clearly a force to be reckoned with.
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / Allstar / Cover-Images (TAG24 Edit)