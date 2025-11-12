Sydney Sweeney slammed by Ruby Rose over Christy flop: "You ruined the film"

Los Angeles, California - Ruby Rose had harsh words for Christy star Sydney Sweeney after the movie bombed at the box office!

Ruby Rose (l.) slammed Sydney Sweeney after the movie Christy suffered one of the worst opening weekends in box office history. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/rubyrose & sydney_sweeney

The Orange Is The New Black alum blamed the boxing biopic's failure on the 28-year-old, whom she slammed as a "cretin" in a Thread post.

"The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry," Ruby explained, referring to the boxing legend's nickname.

"Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It's part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time."

The 39-year-old then added of Sydney, "For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying [Sydney] did it for the 'people'. None of 'the people' want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us."

"You're a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better," Ruby added.