Sydney Sweeney slammed by Ruby Rose over Christy flop: "You ruined the film"
Los Angeles, California - Ruby Rose had harsh words for Christy star Sydney Sweeney after the movie bombed at the box office!
The Orange Is The New Black alum blamed the boxing biopic's failure on the 28-year-old, whom she slammed as a "cretin" in a Thread post.
"The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry," Ruby explained, referring to the boxing legend's nickname.
"Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It's part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time."
The 39-year-old then added of Sydney, "For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying [Sydney] did it for the 'people'. None of 'the people' want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us."
"You're a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better," Ruby added.
Is Sydney Sweeney to blame for Christy's box office bust?
The sports drama ranked among the top 10 worst opening weekends after only garnering $1.3 million in box office sales. It's presumed that fans are boycotting the film after Sydney's unapologetic stance over her controversial American Eagle jeans campaign.
The White Lotus star, meanwhile, defended Christy on IG, sharing that she's "proud" of the movie, adding, "we don't always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact."
"and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you," she continued.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/rubyrose & sydney_sweeney