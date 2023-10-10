Did Travis Kelce pay tribute to Taylor Swift with his recent IG post?
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Though Taylor Swift didn't attend Travis Kelce's latest game, did the NFL star give a subtle nod to his rumored romance with the singer in his recent social media post?
The 34-year-old Kansas City tight end shared a closer look at his pre-game fit with an Instagram post shared on Monday.
Rocking a white button-down with velvet brown pants, Travis captioned the carousel post, "keep it chill like Sauvignon Blanc."
Doing what Swifties do best, fans of the 33-year-old singer quickly dissected the post for potential Easter eggs about the pair's relationship.
Though many called attention to Taylor's famous love of white wine, other Swifties found an even more direct connection from the caption.
Travis's caption used lyrics from Lil Boo Thing by Paul Russell, who recently shared a TikTok featuring the track that referenced the Super Bowl champ's romance with Taylor.
"After Travis Kelce made that Taylor girl famous I'm tryna be next," Paul joked in the caption.
Travis Kelce sends Taylor Swift fans into a frenzy with latest post
Travis's reference didn't go unnoticed by the singer, who stitched his original video with a new clip showing his shocked reaction to the athlete's nod.
"WTF HOW DID THIS WORK," he wrote in the caption.
As for when fans can look forward to another Tayvis interaction, the Grammy winner is unfortunately not likely to attend Thursday's Chiefs-Broncos game in Kansas City as she is expected to attend the Los Angeles premiere of The Eras Tour concert film the night prior.
But there's also hope with the ever-traveling Taylor, so maybe taking a page out of Paul's book and manifesting another viral game-day appearance is worth a try!
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & David Berding / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP