Did Travis Kelce pay tribute to Taylor Swift with his recent IG post?

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Though Taylor Swift didn't attend Travis Kelce's latest game, did the NFL star give a subtle nod to his rumored romance with the singer in his recent social media post?

Travis Kelce (r.) may have included a sneaky nod to his rumored romance with Taylor Swift in his latest Instagram post. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & David Berding / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old Kansas City tight end shared a closer look at his pre-game fit with an Instagram post shared on Monday.

Rocking a white button-down with velvet brown pants, Travis captioned the carousel post, "keep it chill like Sauvignon Blanc."

Doing what Swifties do best, fans of the 33-year-old singer quickly dissected the post for potential Easter eggs about the pair's relationship.

Though many called attention to Taylor's famous love of white wine, other Swifties found an even more direct connection from the caption.

Travis's caption used lyrics from Lil Boo Thing by Paul Russell, who recently shared a TikTok featuring the track that referenced the Super Bowl champ's romance with Taylor.

"After Travis Kelce made that Taylor girl famous I'm tryna be next," Paul joked in the caption.