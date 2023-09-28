Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film to host world premiere
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is bringing her sold-out tour to the big screen, and the movie is set to get the full treatment with a red carpet world premiere in Los Angeles.
The 33-year-old singer will debut The Eras Tour concert film on October 13, allowing fans to watch the career-spanning concert from the best seat in the house (without battling Ticketmaster).
On Thursday, AMC Theatres announced that a world premiere for the concert movie will be held in Los Angeles, California, on October 11, with the venue to be revealed later.
With the newly-announced international expansion, The Eras Tour concert film will play in over 100 different countries.
Following Swift's announcement of the flick, single-day ticket sales broke box office records, earning $26 million and shattering the previous record held by Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The Anti-Hero artist recorded the concert footage during her six-night stint in Los Angeles, with camera crews following her around the stage for the first three nights.
With this in mind, The Eras Tour concert film is not expected to include 'tis the damn season, as it was swapped out for no body, no crime (with HAIM) for the performances.
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch