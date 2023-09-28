Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film to host world premiere

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is bringing her sold-out tour to the big screen, and the movie is set to get the full treatment with a red carpet world premiere in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film will host a world premiere in Los Angeles on October 11. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

The 33-year-old singer will debut The Eras Tour concert film on October 13, allowing fans to watch the career-spanning concert from the best seat in the house (without battling Ticketmaster).

On Thursday, AMC Theatres announced that a world premiere for the concert movie will be held in Los Angeles, California, on October 11, with the venue to be revealed later.

With the newly-announced international expansion, The Eras Tour concert film will play in over 100 different countries.

Following Swift's announcement of the flick, single-day ticket sales broke box office records, earning $26 million and shattering the previous record held by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Anti-Hero artist recorded the concert footage during her six-night stint in Los Angeles, with camera crews following her around the stage for the first three nights.