Is Taylor Swift attending the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday?

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift is reportedly returning to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Taylor Swift is making her way back to Arrowhead Stadium!

According to CBS's lead NFL reporter Tracy Wolfson, the 33-year-old singer is expected to be at the Chiefs vs. Chargers game on Sunday night.

Swift's private jet was also reported to have arrived in Kansas City earlier today, per Daily Mail.

Taylor has been attending Chiefs games fairly regularly this season, and things are continuing to heat up for her and NFL tight-end boo Travis Kelce.

One X user, formerly known as Twitter, posted a photo of Swift sporting a red Chiefs jersey with the caption, "Omg I’m in the same place as this beauty."

The user claims it was taken today prior to Sunday's upcoming game.