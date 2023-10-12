Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Broncos game with his mom Donna

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift has made her grand return to the NFL with a Thursday night appearance at Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift (l.) attended Thursday's Chiefs-Broncos game as she cheered on Travis Kelce while sitting with his mom, Donna. © Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE & DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Welcome to Taylor Night Football!

The 33-year-old singer made a swift journey from Los Angeles, where she attended the world premiere of The Eras Tour concert film on Wednesday, to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Taylor made her third appearance of the NFL season as she cheered on her rumored beau against the Denver Broncos.

Though the Anti-Hero artist was notably absent from the athlete's match-up against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, she is rumored to have flown to Kansas City prior to the game to celebrate Travis's 34th birthday in private.

Some fans were worried about the pair's alleged romance after Donna told the TODAY Show that meeting Taylor was "OK," but it looks like her response was merely an attempt to give the pair their privacy, as Taylor and Donna looked quite happy together in the Arrowhead suite.