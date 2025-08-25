Is Taylor Swift shading Kanye West with "The Life of a Showgirl?"

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift 's feud with Kanye West may never end as her upcoming album , The Life of a Showgirl, could be a dig at the rapper!

Taylor Swift's (r.) upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, has Swifties theorizing that she's getting revenge against Kanye West (l.) © IMAGO / Newscom World

Per RadarOnline, T-Swift "doesn't waste moves" as fans are theorizing that her 12th album is a dig at Ye.

Eagled-eye Swifties have compared the artwork for the Lover hitmaker's upcoming project to Ye's album, The Life of Pablo, including the stylization of the albums' titles.

"If there's an opportunity to reclaim a narrative, she'll take it," the source claimed, referring to the infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards incident and all the drama that has happened between the two stars since then.

Tay's friend further shared that T-Swift isn't "sitting around plotting revenge every day, but if she can subtly flip the script, she will.

The insider added that it would be "poetic justice" if Taylor's album titled appeared first when fans search "The Life of" on the internet.