Is Taylor Swift shading Kanye West with "The Life of a Showgirl?"

T-Swift and Ye will always have bad blood! The Swifties are theorizing that Taylor Swift is shading Kanye West with her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift's feud with Kanye West may never end as her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, could be a dig at the rapper!

Taylor Swift's (r.) upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, has Swifties theorizing that she's getting revenge against Kanye West (l.)
Taylor Swift's (r.) upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, has Swifties theorizing that she's getting revenge against Kanye West (l.)  © IMAGO / Newscom World

Per RadarOnline, T-Swift "doesn't waste moves" as fans are theorizing that her 12th album is a dig at Ye.

Eagled-eye Swifties have compared the artwork for the Lover hitmaker's upcoming project to Ye's album, The Life of Pablo, including the stylization of the albums' titles.

"If there's an opportunity to reclaim a narrative, she'll take it," the source claimed, referring to the infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards incident and all the drama that has happened between the two stars since then.

Elon Musk: Ghislaine Maxwell reveals past connections to Elon Musk in DOJ interview
Elon Musk Ghislaine Maxwell reveals past connections to Elon Musk in DOJ interview
Halsey slams "bulls**t" controversy over co-star Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad
Celebrities Halsey slams "bulls**t" controversy over co-star Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad

Tay's friend further shared that T-Swift isn't "sitting around plotting revenge every day, but if she can subtly flip the script, she will.

The insider added that it would be "poetic justice" if Taylor's album titled appeared first when fans search "The Life of" on the internet.

Ye may not be the only one getting shaded by the Fortnight singer, as the song Ruin The Friendship is rumored to address her falling out with Blake Lively.

The Life of a Showgirl releases on October 3.

Cover photo: IMAGO / Newscom World

More on Taylor Swift: