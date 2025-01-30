Has Blake Lively's Justin Baldoni lawsuit strained her friendship with Taylor Swift?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is standing by her longtime pal Blake Lively as the Gossip Girl star continues her legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

According to a new report from Page Six, insiders have confirmed that the 35-year-old pop star is still close with Lively, despite recent rumors that she had sought to distance herself from the 37-year-old actor.

Additional sources reiterated to Us Weekly on Wednesday, "There's no truth that this has hurt their relationship."

"They are still close friends," the insider added.

In December, Lively sued her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, alleging he sexually harassed her and, with the help of a crisis PR team, conducted an online smear campaign to discredit her.

Swift was mentioned in the lawsuit, as text messages revealed that Baldoni's team argued online criticism of the Grammy winner supposedly "weaponizing feminism" could be a potential accusation to make against Lively in the alleged smear campaign.

When Baldoni sued Lively – as well as her husband and publicist – earlier this month, Swift was mentioned again as the filmmaker detailed how she was present when Lively shared script rewrites with him for a pivotal scene in the movie.

Baldoni claimed that Swift's presence added unnecessary pressure to accept Lively's changes, but he later apologized for dismissing the rewrites in a recently released 2 AM voice message sent to Lively.