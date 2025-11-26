Taylor Swift teams up with The Chainsmokers for latest Life of a Showgirl remix

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has enlisted the help of hit EDM-pop duo The Chainsmokers for yet another remix from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift (r.) has dropped another remix of The Fate of Ophelia – this time featuring The Chainsmokers. © Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift

The record's first single, The Fate of Ophelia, has been revamped to club-ready perfection in a new remix by The Chainsmokers, which was released for digital download on Tuesday.

"This is truly and honor. we love u T," the duo – made up of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall – commented via Instagram.

The Fate of Ophelia, which features several apparent nods to Taylor's fiancé Travis Kelce, serves as the opening track on The Life of a Showgirl.

An accompanying music video was released the same day as the album and saw the 35-year-old pop star pay homage to both the record's showgirl aesthetic and the Shakespearean tale the track got its title from.

The Chainsmokers remix is just the latest alternate version of The Fate of Ophelia to drop, as Taylor has also debuted the "Alone In My Tower Acoustic Version," an original songwriting voice memo, and another remix from Loud Luxury.