Taylor Swift gushes over Travis Kelce in new docuseries: "Greatest surprise of my life"

New York, New York - Taylor Swift proved she's still in her Lover era at heart with a swoon-worthy comment about her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift called her romance with Travis Kelce the "greatest surprise" of her life in a new clip from her Eras Tour docuseries. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 35-year-old pop star appeared in a new promo for her upcoming docuseries, The End of an Era, which is a behind-the-scenes look at her record-breaking Eras Tour.

In the latest clip, Taylor reflects on her romance with the 36-year-old NFL star.

"The most meaningful relationship I've ever had started with a man saying he was 'butthurt' that I didn't want to meet him," she joked.

The Grammy winner was referring to Travis' viral call-out in July 2023, when he revealed on his podcast that he was turned down when he attempted to meet her backstage at The Eras Tour in Kansas City.

Taylor recalled how the tight end "very adorably put me on blast" in an interview that December, revealing that they began

"hanging out" shortly after that.

At another point in the new clip, the Opalite singer appears to call their relationship "the greatest surprise of my life."

The promo also features a previously released snippet that shows Taylor's mom, Andrea, giving the romance her stamp of approval, gushing, "Travis Kelce brings a lot of happiness."