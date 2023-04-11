Nick Cannon creepily says he wants to have a baby with Taylor Swift

Los Angeles, California - Nick Cannon is already a father of 12, and he'd like to make it lucky number 13 with Taylor Swift.

Nick Cannon says he'd be into having a baby with Taylor Swift. © collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Cannon isn't actively looking to add to his brood, but he says he'd be into making a baby with Taylor Swift.



During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show Monday, Cannon said he's "all in" to having a baby with newly single singer Taylor Swift.

The actor told the talk show host that when he heard Taylor and her beau of six years, Joe Alwyn, had split, his "Spidey senses" tingled. He then gushed over the idea of having a baby with the Antihero singer: "That would be amazing."

"She's an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music," Cannon added.

The polygamous actor says he thinks he and Taylor have had similar experiences when it comes to dating in the spotlight. "I think she would relate to me very well," Nick mused. "We probably will understand each other."