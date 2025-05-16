Police make horrifying discovery near Taylor Swift's home

Westerly, Rhode Island - Rhode Island residents are now in fear of a murderer on the loose, as police have now discovered a severed body part not far from the home of pop star Taylor Swift .

On Wednesday morning, officers received a tip that possible human remains had been found in the town of Westerly, as reported by Page Six.

When police arrived at the scene – just a few hundred yards from Swift's home – they came across what appeared to be a human leg bone.

The remains were collected and turned over to the Rhode Island Coroner's Office, and the Criminal Investigation Division is now investigating the incident.

Westerly residents are horrified by the discovery, with resident Taylor Day shocked that something so gruesome could happen in the neighborhood.

However, the police report that foul play is not currently suspected, but Day disagrees, saying that the discovery is still "very suspicious."

Human remains have reportedly been found on the East Coast several times in recent months, and fears of a serial killer are now growing among local residents.