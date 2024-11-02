Realistic life-sized Taylor Swift cake is mind-blowing, but then – disaster!
Birmingham, UK - Superstar singer Taylor Swift is now also available in cake form, although she's a bit worse for wear from her journey.
A life-sized cake statue of the musician was exhibited at the Cake International competition in Birmingham, England.
The cake sculpture portrays the Bad Blood singer in her Versace Eras Tour bodysuit.
The piece was designed by cake artist Elza Baldzhiyska, but the impressive creation was damaged during transportation.
Photos show how the cake was missing both hands and the figure began leaning to one side.
The BBC reported that event organizers confirmed the cake's hands were left off on purpose, however, and would have been added on later.
While the artist worked to try and save the sculpture, it was eventually withdrawn from the competition.
Cake International's website said that the Taylor Swift cake was supposed to be a big part of their event.
Various artistic baked goods are exhibited at the event, including a cake statue of 16th-century monarch Queen Elizabeth I as well as cookie homages to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Cover photo: Darren Staples / AFP