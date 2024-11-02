Realistic life-sized Taylor Swift cake is mind-blowing, but then – disaster!

Birmingham, UK - Superstar singer Taylor Swift is now also available in cake form, although she's a bit worse for wear from her journey.

Cake artist Elza Baldzhiyska works on her creation of singer Taylor Swift after it was damaged in transit while being transported to the Cake International show at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on Friday. © Darren Staples / AFP

A life-sized cake statue of the musician was exhibited at the Cake International competition in Birmingham, England.

The cake sculpture portrays the Bad Blood singer in her Versace Eras Tour bodysuit.

The piece was designed by cake artist Elza Baldzhiyska, but the impressive creation was damaged during transportation.

Photos show how the cake was missing both hands and the figure began leaning to one side.

The BBC reported that event organizers confirmed the cake's hands were left off on purpose, however, and would have been added on later.

While the artist worked to try and save the sculpture, it was eventually withdrawn from the competition.

Cake International's website said that the Taylor Swift cake was supposed to be a big part of their event.