Realistic life-sized Taylor Swift cake is mind-blowing, but then – disaster!

Superstar singer Taylor Swift is now also available in cake form, although the Bad Blood lookalike is a bit worse for wear from her journey.

Birmingham, UK - Superstar singer Taylor Swift is now also available in cake form, although she's a bit worse for wear from her journey.

Cake artist Elza Baldzhiyska works on her creation of singer Taylor Swift after it was damaged in transit while being transported to the Cake International show at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on Friday.
Cake artist Elza Baldzhiyska works on her creation of singer Taylor Swift after it was damaged in transit while being transported to the Cake International show at the NEC in Birmingham, central England on Friday.  © Darren Staples / AFP

A life-sized cake statue of the musician was exhibited at the Cake International competition in Birmingham, England.

The cake sculpture portrays the Bad Blood singer in her Versace Eras Tour bodysuit.

The piece was designed by cake artist Elza Baldzhiyska, but the impressive creation was damaged during transportation.

Jennifer Lopez blasts Puerto Rico "garbage" joke as she campaigns for Harris
Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez blasts Puerto Rico "garbage" joke as she campaigns for Harris

Photos show how the cake was missing both hands and the figure began leaning to one side.

The BBC reported that event organizers confirmed the cake's hands were left off on purpose, however, and would have been added on later.

While the artist worked to try and save the sculpture, it was eventually withdrawn from the competition.

Cake International's website said that the Taylor Swift cake was supposed to be a big part of their event.

Photos show how the Taylor Swift cake was missing both hands and the figure began leaning to one side.
Photos show how the Taylor Swift cake was missing both hands and the figure began leaning to one side.  © Darren Staples / AFP
Cake artist Emma Jayne puts the final touches to her Queen Elizabeth I creation during this year's Cake International show at the NEC in Birmingham.
Cake artist Emma Jayne puts the final touches to her Queen Elizabeth I creation during this year's Cake International show at the NEC in Birmingham.  © Darren Staples / AFP
A cookie creation of Queen Elizabeth II is displayed during judging at the Cake International show at the NEC in Birmingham on Friday.
A cookie creation of Queen Elizabeth II is displayed during judging at the Cake International show at the NEC in Birmingham on Friday.  © Darren Staples / AFP

Various artistic baked goods are exhibited at the event, including a cake statue of 16th-century monarch Queen Elizabeth I as well as cookie homages to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Cover photo: Darren Staples / AFP

More on Taylor Swift: