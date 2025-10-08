Taylor Swift addresses mixed response to The Life of a Showgirl: "I'm not the art police"

New York, New York - Taylor Swift shook off the critics as she addressed the mixed reactions to her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift (r.) affirmed that she "adores" her latest record, despite some mixed reactions from her loyal fanbase. © Collage: Tibrina Hobson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The 35-year-old pop star sat down with Zane Lowe for an Apple Music interview on Tuesday to dish on the record, which dropped last week.

The Life of a Showgirl, Swift's 12th studio album, is dominating the charts, but fans and critics alike have shared negative reactions to it – particularly when it comes to the record's lyrics.

But the Karma singer told Lowe she "welcomes the chaos" of the mixed response, adding, "The rule of show business is if it's the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you're helping."

Swift went on to declare that she isn't the "art police" and has "a lot of respect for people's subjective opinions on art."

"It's like everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want. And what our goal is as entertainers is to be a mirror," she said.

The Grammy winner also seemed to hint that some fans may warm up to it over time, as she's heard plenty of stories from Swifties initially not liking an album era before changing their minds.

"What you're going through in your life is going to affect whether you relate to the music that I'm putting out at any given moment," she said.

Despite facing some unexpected criticism from her ultra-loyal fanbase, Swift remains confident about the quality of her work, telling Lowe that she believes The Life of a Showgirl fits perfectly into the "legacy" she's striving to leave behind.