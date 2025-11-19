Will Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce appear on New Heights together?

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift fans were sent into a frenzy after Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast teased a special double-guest episode coming next week.

Swifties went into a frenzy after rumors speculated Taylor Swift (r.) and Kylie Kelce would be doing a joint appearance on the New Heights podcast. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/New Heights

It all began on Tuesday night when the football podcast shared an X post hinting at two "special guests" making their debut on the podcast next week.

The silhouettes, both appearing to be women, immediately sparked chatter that Travis and Jason could be welcoming their respective partners on the show: Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce.

"TAYLOR AND KYLIE?!? WAGs episode? I'm SAT!" one fan replied.

"IT BETTER BE TAYLOR AND KYLIE OR I RIOT!!!!!!" another said.

Alas, when Wednesday's episode rolled around, the special guests were revealed as sports commentators Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews.

Swifties have become rather infamous for "clowning" about Easter eggs or other possible clues about the pop star's next move, so the uproar isn't quite surprising for the fanbase.

Still, these theories weren't their most well-founded, as both Taylor and Kylie have appeared on New Heights before and, thus, wouldn't be making their "debut" if they were on it next week.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner broke the internet with her New Heights debut in August, where she revealed the title and cover of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.