Taylor Swift flies under the radar to cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Colts showdown

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift made another low-key appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to catch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts.

The 35-year-old pop star once again kept a low profile as she watched her fiancé and his teammates nab a victory after the game went into overtime.

Taylor repped the Chiefs' signature colors with a polo sweater from her longtime pal Gigi Hadid's knitwear brand Guest in Residence, per Harper's Bazaar.

The nod to Gigi comes after reports claimed Taylor has named the 30-year-old model as one of her bridesmaids for her upcoming wedding to Travis.

The lovebirds announced their engagement in August, and according to insiders, the two are planning to tie the knot in Rhode Island next summer.

Videos of Taylor's post-game celebrations have gone viral, with one sweet clip showing her grabbing her dad, Scott Swift, by the shoulders as she jumped up and down.

The Grammy winner has been keeping a notably lower profile at Travis' NFL games this season, which is reportedly due to safety concerns.