Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share raw emotional moment during final Amsterdam Eras Tour show

Amsterdam, Netherlands - Superstar Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce touched the hearts of fans with a sweetly unexpected moment during a love song directed at the athlete.

On Saturday night's Eras Tour stop in Amsterdam, Taylor sang Mary's Song (Oh My My My) for the first time in 16 years.

The sold-out crowd went wild for the Fortnight singer's adorable mashup of Mary's Song, So High School, and Everything Has Changed.

The inclusion of So High School, the lyrical ode to her relationship with her football player beau, adds a whole level of new meaning to the other two songs written before she knew Trav.

For instance, the bittersweet closing line of Mary's Song – "I'll be 87, you'll be 89 / I'll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my – shockingly predicted one big aspect of her relationship with the tight-end!

Taylor Swift was born in 1989 and has an album named after the year while Travis' jersey number for the Kansas City Chiefs is 87.

The touching double-meaning of this line was enough to bring the football player to tears, and he is seen in fan videos wiping his face and being checked on by Brittany Mahomes who was there attending the show with her husband fellow Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes.

"[Taylor] couldn't stop looking at him," wrote user @alicebarret in her own video of the night.