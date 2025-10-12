Charli xcx seemingly responds to Taylor Swift diss track on SNL

New York, New York - Charli xcx may have responded to Taylor Swift 's diss during her surprise Saturday Night Live cameo!

Charlie xcx's (r.) surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live has fans debating on if her apparel was a subtle dig towards Taylor Swift (l.) © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On SNL's October 11 episode, while musical guest Role Model performed their viral hit Sally, When the Wine Runs Out the Brat hitmaker shocked the crowd with her unexpected appearance.

When the male singer asks, "Where's my Sally tonight?" Charli walked through a set of doors in a black, leather mini-skirt, shades, and a T-shirt emblazoned with the words, "Max's Kansas City."



Yet Charli's look has ignited theories that the shirt is actually a subtle dig towards Taylor!

The Opalite chart-topper seemingly hinted at their feud on the Life of a Showgirl song Actually Romantic.

Taylor's track is believed by many to be a diss response to Charli's record Sympathy is a knife, which was about Charli feeling inadequate next to a much more successful singer in her social circle.

For her part, Tay explained to Apple Music that Actually Romantic is "about realizing that someone else has kind of had a one-sided, adversarial relationship with you that you didn’t know about."