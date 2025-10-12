Charli xcx seemingly responds to Taylor Swift diss track on SNL
New York, New York - Charli xcx may have responded to Taylor Swift's diss during her surprise Saturday Night Live cameo!
On SNL's October 11 episode, while musical guest Role Model performed their viral hit Sally, When the Wine Runs Out the Brat hitmaker shocked the crowd with her unexpected appearance.
When the male singer asks, "Where's my Sally tonight?" Charli walked through a set of doors in a black, leather mini-skirt, shades, and a T-shirt emblazoned with the words, "Max's Kansas City."
Yet Charli's look has ignited theories that the shirt is actually a subtle dig towards Taylor!
The Opalite chart-topper seemingly hinted at their feud on the Life of a Showgirl song Actually Romantic.
Taylor's track is believed by many to be a diss response to Charli's record Sympathy is a knife, which was about Charli feeling inadequate next to a much more successful singer in her social circle.
For her part, Tay explained to Apple Music that Actually Romantic is "about realizing that someone else has kind of had a one-sided, adversarial relationship with you that you didn’t know about."
The 365 singer's shirt could have also been a nod to Role Model, who wore an identical one. But will this cryptic move just cause Taylor and Charli's alleged drama to get uglier?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & ANGELA WEISS / AFP