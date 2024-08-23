Is Taylor Swift planning a tell-all documentary of The Eras Tour?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the pop star is working on a secret documentary about her life amid The Eras Tour after she gave a peek behind the curtain with her latest music video.

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the pop star is working on a secret documentary about her life amid The Eras Tour after she gave a peek behind the curtain with her latest music video. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Rumors began swirling about another concert movie as Swifties attending the 34-year-old's recent London dates noticed that there was a camera crew taping both portions of the show and the goings-on behind the scenes.

After some big teases from her team, Taylor revealed that the recording was seemingly for the new music video for her latest single from The Tortured Poets Department, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

However, with footage still being captured on the day Taylor premiered the video, it's not likely that that is her only plan for it.

According to The Sun, the Grammy winner has indeed been working on a documentary about her record-breaking tour since last year.

"It will be a warts-and-all insight into the tour and the mechanics behind it, which will be fascinating for fans," an insider dished.

The supposed documentary will also feature raw reactions to the recent Southport tragedy as well as the cancellation of Taylor's Vienna shows due to a foiled terror plot.

Along with the rumors, Swifties have done some digging themselves and have speculated that the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart music video is actually meant to be a trailer for a full documentary feature!