Taylor Swift celebrates "early birthday present" as she makes Billboard Music Awards history!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift said making history as the most decorated artist at the Billboard Music Awards was the "nicest early birthday present."

Taylor Swift became the Billboard Music Award's most decorated artist as her 10 wins on Thursday brought her total to 49 (file photo). © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

The superstar scooped 10 awards, including for top artist and top Billboard 200 album for The Tortured Poets Department, bringing her total haul to 49.

"This is like the nicest early birthday present you could have given me, so thank you very much," Swift said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech ahead of her 35th birthday on Friday.

"I love it. It's exactly what I wanted."

Her other wins included top female artist, top Hot 100 artist, and top Hot 100 songwriter, prizes which Swift considered fan-voted awards "because you guys are the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concert."

It comes after Swift concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour on Sunday, which engulfed popular culture and dominated news coverage during its 21-month run.

"Everything that has happened with the Eras Tour and The Tortured Poets Department, I just have to say thank you," she added.

"It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I've made, and the fact that you've cared so much about my music."