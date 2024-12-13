Taylor Swift celebrates "early birthday present" as she makes Billboard Music Awards history!
Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift said making history as the most decorated artist at the Billboard Music Awards was the "nicest early birthday present."
The superstar scooped 10 awards, including for top artist and top Billboard 200 album for The Tortured Poets Department, bringing her total haul to 49.
"This is like the nicest early birthday present you could have given me, so thank you very much," Swift said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech ahead of her 35th birthday on Friday.
"I love it. It's exactly what I wanted."
Her other wins included top female artist, top Hot 100 artist, and top Hot 100 songwriter, prizes which Swift considered fan-voted awards "because you guys are the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concert."
It comes after Swift concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour on Sunday, which engulfed popular culture and dominated news coverage during its 21-month run.
"Everything that has happened with the Eras Tour and The Tortured Poets Department, I just have to say thank you," she added.
"It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I've made, and the fact that you've cared so much about my music."
Chappell Roan celebrates recognition
The awards ceremony also saw top new artist go to Chappell Roan, who said it had "taken a long time" to break into the industry.
"It's awesome to be recognized, all these years of hard work are truly paying off," she said in a pre-recorded speech.
Other big wins included rapper Drake who took home top rap artist, top rap male artist, while For All The Dogs won top rap album, while Doja Cat scooped top rap female artist. Top rap song went to Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us.
SZA was named top R&B artist and top R&B female artist, while Bruno Mars was awarded top R&B touring artist.
Shaboozey described it as a "dream come true" to win top song sales artist, top selling song, and top country song for his hit track A Bar Song (Tipsy), which he performed during the ceremony.
Teddy Swims celebrated bagging top hot 100 song and top radio song.
"Lose Control has changed my life," he said of his hit track, which he performed during the broadcast, alongside his song Bad Dreams. "I'm just so grateful...Thank you for letting a fat kid from Conyers win."
Dua Lipa's Houdini won top dance electronic track, while Coldplay were named top rock touring artist.
Cover photo: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP