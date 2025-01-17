Taylor Swift donates to LA wildfire relief: "So much suffering, loss, and destruction"
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has opened up about her donations to relief efforts in the wake of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.
The 35-year-old pop star took to her Instagram story on Thursday to share her sympathy for the victims of the blazes.
"The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it's been heartbreaking to see the stories unfold. So much suffering, loss, and destruction," she wrote.
"As many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild."
Taylor went on to list several organizations she has contributed to and encouraged her fans to follow suit, if they are able.
These included the California Community Foundation Relief, the Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, MusiCares, and the Pasadena Educational Foundation Eaton Fires Response Fund.
The Grammy winner has owned a mansion in Beverly Hills since 2015, and her home is believed to have come out of the fires unscathed.
The property, first constructed in 1934, is also home to her own recording studio – named Kitty Committee Studios in a nod to her three beloved cats – which was built amid the Covid-19 lockdowns.
Cover photo: Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP