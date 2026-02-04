Travis Kelce jokes Taylor Swift will "kill" him after podcast blunder

New York, New York - Travis Kelce's clumsiness got the better of him during his latest podcast episode, with the NFL star joking that Taylor Swift would "kill" him over the mishap.

Travis Kelce (r.) joked his fiancée Taylor Swift would "kill" him after he accidentally broke a chair mid-podcast this week. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Imagn Images

On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, the 36-year-old couldn't help but double back laughing at his brother Jason's joke, but the move wound up causing some serious trouble!



When Travis leaned back, his chair audibly snapped, sending him stumbling before he was able to catch himself.

"You alright, Trav?" Jason asked, laughing.

"Taylor's gonna kill me!" the tight end joked.

The comment appears to confirm that the spouses-to-be are indeed living together amid Travis' NFL off-season, but it's unclear where exactly they are.

Both Taylor and Travis have been keeping fairly low profiles as of late, with the Super Bowl champ reportedly taking the time to consider his future in football.

Rumors have been swirling that Travis is done with the gridiron after the Kansas City Chiefs' disappointing 2025-26 campaign, but he hasn't made a decision just yet.