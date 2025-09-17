Taylor Swift hypes up Life of a Showgirl with limited-edition merch and talk show appearance

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is ramping up the rollout for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, with limited-edition merch sets and a surprise talk show appearance!

Taylor Swift has released a new cardigan inspired by her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@taylorswift

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old pop star continued her countdown streak with a clock on her website that wound down the release of an all-new cardigan inspired by her forthcoming record.

The sweater is a sparkly orange hue and features glitter buttons, embroidered stars on the sleeves, and "TS" on the front left side.

The cardigan is the same style as her previous offerings, all of which resemble the OG version of the sweater from the folklore era.

Fans can purchase the cardigan in a box set – on sale for $70 – that also includes a CD of The Life of a Showgirl. The items are limited-edition and will be available for 48 hours (ending Friday at 11:59 AM ET), while supplies last.

Adding to the excitement is the news that Taylor will be a guest on the Graham Norton show on Friday, October 3 – the day of the album's release, per Billboard.

The appearance marks a rare one for the Grammy winner, as she did not do any traditional TV promotion for her last record, The Tortured Poets Department, nor most of her re-recordings.