Taylor Swift drops viral behind-the-scenes clips from Fortnight music video

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has her fans in a tizzy over some brand new behind-the-scenes looks at the filming of her music video for Fortnight off of her hit new album, The Tortured Poets Department!

Taylor Swift has her fans in a tizzy over some brand new behind-the-scenes looks at the filming of her music video for Fortnight off of her hit new album, The Tortured Poets Department! © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@TaylorSwift

Is there anything Taylor Swift can't do?

The 34-year-old singer dropped some exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from the filming of her music video for Fortnight to YouTube Shorts on Friday.

The Shake It Off singer has a series of viral clips on the platform, the latest posted to celebrate two weeks since the album's release.

"A fortnight since TTPD," she wrote.

"Brought to you by YouTube Shorts #ForAFortnightChallenge."

Post Malone, who stars in the instantly iconic music video with TayTay, commented on the post with two grey heart emojis – a comment that Taylor quickly liked!

The compilation features various shots from the filming of the music video, including Taylor's multiple fab costume changes as a distraught Victorian-era woman and a kind of Frankenstein's monster. Other clips show the singer looking over footage from the shoot and smiling.