Taylor Swift drops viral behind-the-scenes clips from Fortnight music video
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has her fans in a tizzy over some brand new behind-the-scenes looks at the filming of her music video for Fortnight off of her hit new album, The Tortured Poets Department!
Is there anything Taylor Swift can't do?
The 34-year-old singer dropped some exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from the filming of her music video for Fortnight to YouTube Shorts on Friday.
The Shake It Off singer has a series of viral clips on the platform, the latest posted to celebrate two weeks since the album's release.
"A fortnight since TTPD," she wrote.
"Brought to you by YouTube Shorts #ForAFortnightChallenge."
Post Malone, who stars in the instantly iconic music video with TayTay, commented on the post with two grey heart emojis – a comment that Taylor quickly liked!
The compilation features various shots from the filming of the music video, including Taylor's multiple fab costume changes as a distraught Victorian-era woman and a kind of Frankenstein's monster. Other clips show the singer looking over footage from the shoot and smiling.
TTPD was released on April 19, with the music video for Fortnight – her first official single from the album – being released the same day.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@TaylorSwift