Taylor Swift gets called out by Swifties over 2024 MTV EMAs absence: "THIS LIAR"
Kansas City, Missouri - Pop superstar Taylor Swift's fans had a field day online after she skipped the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) to attend her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game.
On Sunday, the 34-year-old won multiple awards, including Best Video with Post Malone for their Fortnight collaboration.
But instead of attending live, the Karma artist recorded a video acceptance speech, stating, "I am coming to you from the Eras Tour, and I'm so sad that I can't be with you tonight."
The timing, however, didn't go unnoticed by Swifties.
The EMAs aired in the evening in the UK, but it was still afternoon in Kansas City, where she was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium supporting Travis as his team played against the Denver Broncos.
One fan on X jokingly called her out, writing, "'I'm so sad I can't be with you tonight' THIS LIAR," along with a photo of Tay at the stadium with her mama, Andrea Swift.
But the trolling doesn't end there...
Swifties react to Taylor Swift's absence at 2024 MTV EMAs
"calling in sick at work does not work when you're TAYLOR SWIFT," another joked.
A third fan said, "'Coming from the Eras Tour'? More like coming from in my Chiefs era tour."
With her good luck charm continuing to reign supreme, the Chiefs secured a narrow 16-14 win over the Broncos.
The Midnights artist, who has been dating the NFL star since summer 2023, is currently enjoying a brief break from her record-breaking Eras Tour.
Despite her absence, Taylor managed to win four of her seven EMA nominations.
Her next concert is set for Thursday in Toronto before she wraps up the North American leg in Vancouver on December 8.
Cover photo: Collage: David Eulitt & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP