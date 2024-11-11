Taylor Swift gets called out by Swifties over 2024 MTV EMAs absence: "THIS LIAR"

Kansas City, Missouri - Pop superstar Taylor Swift 's fans had a field day online after she skipped the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) to attend her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game.

Taylor Swift (r.) skipped the 2024 MTV EMAs to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce (l.) and the Kansas City Chiefs as they took on the Denver Broncos – and Swifties had plenty to say! © Collage: David Eulitt & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the 34-year-old won multiple awards, including Best Video with Post Malone for their Fortnight collaboration.

But instead of attending live, the Karma artist recorded a video acceptance speech, stating, "I am coming to you from the Eras Tour, and I'm so sad that I can't be with you tonight."

The timing, however, didn't go unnoticed by Swifties.

The EMAs aired in the evening in the UK, but it was still afternoon in Kansas City, where she was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium supporting Travis as his team played against the Denver Broncos.

One fan on X jokingly called her out, writing, "'I'm so sad I can't be with you tonight' THIS LIAR," along with a photo of Tay at the stadium with her mama, Andrea Swift.

But the trolling doesn't end there...