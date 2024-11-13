Taylor Swift dominates 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards as Sabrina Carpenter wins big

Manchester, UK - Taylor Swift led the way at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester on Sunday, picking up four awards on a night in which Sabrina Carpenter also won big.

The ceremony's 30th edition, which brought the biggest names in world music to northwest England, saw Swift take home trophies for best artist, best live, best US act, and best video for her collaboration with Post Malone on Fortnight.

In a pre-recorded message, Swift expressed sadness for not being able to attend in person but said the honor was "just unbelievable".

Tyla won three awards, including for best R&B, while Carpenter won for best song.

Rita Ora hosted the awards, which were held in Britain for the seventh time, and the British singer paid an emotional tribute to the late One Direction member Liam Payne, who tragically passed away last month.