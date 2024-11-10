Taylor Swift puts preppy spin on game day fashion as she cheers on Travis Kelce

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift headed back to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in a preppy game day 'fit to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos.

The 34-year-old pop star arrived in a Versace ensemble featuring a red-and-black houndstooth blazer and matching skirt.

She completed the look with a black corset-style top, black knee-high boots, and a matching small purse.

Taylor's appearance comes amid a brief hiatus from The Eras Tour, which will pick up on Thursday in Toronto, Canada.

Despite her busy schedule, the Karma singer has managed to attend several of her boyfriend's games this NFL season.

In fact, the Broncos battle is the second she's attended within the past week, as she also cheered on Travis during the Chiefs' Monday night showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Taylor may even be able to catch Travis' next game against the Buffalo Bills despite being back on the road, as she'll have Sunday off amid her stint in Toronto.