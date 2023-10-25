Taylor Swift inspires 400-pound pumpkin by "crazy pumpkin lady"

Dublin, Ohio - Taylor Swift has entered her pumpkin era! A talented artist in Ohio named Jeanette Paras is known for her celebrity pumpkin carvings, and this year, she chose the pop icon as her muse.

Artist Jeanette Paras has created a ginormous pumpkin that looks exactly like music icon Taylor Swift! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@paras_pumpkins

Taylor SwiftKin is looking gourd-geous!

A self-proclaimed "crazy pumpkin lady" in Dublin, Ohio, has created a nearly 400-pound pumpkin that looks strikingly like Taylor Swift, complete with hair made from nine wigs and ears made from painted sweet potatoes.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Jeanette Paras has been making celebrity likenesses out of pumpkins since 1988. And this year, she chose the 33-year-old pop superstar.

She also did a 20-pound gourd to represent Swift's new boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Paras is a two-time breast cancer survivor, and she partners with the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at Ohio State University for her projects. She said she does her annual pumpkin displays to raise awareness for the fight, and to simply make people laugh.

Taylor Swiftkin, as Paras has named the large pumpkin, even has a lighting system for viewing after dark and is surrounded by security cameras (as you just never know nowadays).

And the coolest part? This isn't the first time one of the artists' creations has gone viral.