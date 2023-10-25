Travis Kelce dishes on Taylor Swift being his good luck charm at NFL games

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce gave a sweet shout-out to Taylor Swift in the latest episode of New Heights , presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Taylor Swift's presence at Arrowhead Stadium has had a significant positive influence on Travis Kelce's NFL performance this season. © Collage: David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In Wednesday's episode, the 34-year-old tight end and his brother, Jason, discussed the Kansas City Chiefs' recent game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

With the 33-year-old singer cheering Travis on from the suite, Travis and the Chiefs scored a dominant 31-17 victory. The win further improved his impressive stats at games attended by Taylor, which were a major topic of discussion on the podcast.

"When T. Swift is at the game, you are averaging 99 yards, and when you are left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game," Jason said.

Taylor's latest appearance at Arrowhead Stadium saw an impressive 179 yards by Travis, while in her only absence since her first Chiefs game, the Super Bowl champ suffered an ankle sprain.

"It's kind of hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence," Travis said in response to his "Swift stats."

The Kelce brothers also noted Kansas City's head coach Andy Reid's comments about Taylor's influence in a post-game press conference, with Jason calling him saying, "Kelce keeps getting better with time; Taylor can stay around all she wants."