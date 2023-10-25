Travis Kelce dishes on Taylor Swift being his good luck charm at NFL games
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce gave a sweet shout-out to Taylor Swift in the latest episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.
In Wednesday's episode, the 34-year-old tight end and his brother, Jason, discussed the Kansas City Chiefs' recent game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
With the 33-year-old singer cheering Travis on from the suite, Travis and the Chiefs scored a dominant 31-17 victory. The win further improved his impressive stats at games attended by Taylor, which were a major topic of discussion on the podcast.
"When T. Swift is at the game, you are averaging 99 yards, and when you are left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game," Jason said.
Taylor's latest appearance at Arrowhead Stadium saw an impressive 179 yards by Travis, while in her only absence since her first Chiefs game, the Super Bowl champ suffered an ankle sprain.
"It's kind of hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence," Travis said in response to his "Swift stats."
The Kelce brothers also noted Kansas City's head coach Andy Reid's comments about Taylor's influence in a post-game press conference, with Jason calling him saying, "Kelce keeps getting better with time; Taylor can stay around all she wants.""Listen, when you're getting Big Red's approval and blessings, you know you're doing something right," Travis joked.
Was Taylor Swift behind the scenes of Travis Kelce's latest podcast?
After it was revealed that Taylor stayed with Travis in Kansas City for a date night on Monday, some fans are convinced that she was also there for the filming of the latest New Heights episode.
Some Swifties pointed out that the NFL star was looking to the side of the camera and smiling during the podcast, leading to speculation that Taylor was secretly in the room as well.
With New Heights typically being filmed on Tuesdays, as reported by Forbes, it's certainly possible that Taylor was still around for the episode!
Cover photo: Collage: David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP