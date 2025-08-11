Taylor Swift just broke the internet with teasers for a brand new era!

Fans are losing their minds over these teasers hinting at Taylor Swift's latest era. And the evidence is compelling! Let's dive in.

By Steffi Feldman

Los Angeles, California - Fans are losing their minds over these teasers hinting at Taylor Swift's latest music era. And the evidence is compelling! Let's dive in.

Fans are losing their minds over these teasers hinting at Taylor Swift's latest music era. And the evidence is compelling!
Fans are losing their minds over these teasers hinting at Taylor Swift's latest music era. And the evidence is compelling!  © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a Monday Instagram post, the Easter Egg-loving singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce teased that he was bringing "a VERY special guest" onto his New Heights podcast on Wednesday at 7 PM ET.

Note: The teaser featured an orange background – remember that for later!

This comes after he recently hard-launched their romantic relationship on Instagram with an adorable photo dump of the happy couple.

Cassie Ventura returns to social media after shocking verdict in Diddy's trial
Celebrities Cassie Ventura returns to social media after shocking verdict in Diddy's trial
Machine Gun Kelly drops big confessions about Megan Fox on new album
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly drops big confessions about Megan Fox on new album

Another suspicious Insta post from the pop singer's fan page, Taylor Nation, showed a carousel of orange outfit-clad pics of Tay with the caption, "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'" and a "heart on fire" emoji.

Coupled with fans spotting Taylor apparently filming a new music video in late July, it looks like there could be something big on the horizon – perhaps an orange-colored era, which is one hue she hasn't used yet to signify an album rollout?

We may just find out for sure in a matter of days!

Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Taylor Swift: