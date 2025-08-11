Taylor Swift just broke the internet with teasers for a brand new era!

Los Angeles, California - Fans are losing their minds over these teasers hinting at Taylor Swift 's latest music era. And the evidence is compelling! Let's dive in.

In a Monday Instagram post, the Easter Egg-loving singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce teased that he was bringing "a VERY special guest" onto his New Heights podcast on Wednesday at 7 PM ET.

Note: The teaser featured an orange background – remember that for later!

This comes after he recently hard-launched their romantic relationship on Instagram with an adorable photo dump of the happy couple.

Another suspicious Insta post from the pop singer's fan page, Taylor Nation, showed a carousel of orange outfit-clad pics of Tay with the caption, "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'" and a "heart on fire" emoji.