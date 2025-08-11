Taylor Swift just broke the internet with teasers for a brand new era!
Los Angeles, California - Fans are losing their minds over these teasers hinting at Taylor Swift's latest music era. And the evidence is compelling! Let's dive in.
In a Monday Instagram post, the Easter Egg-loving singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce teased that he was bringing "a VERY special guest" onto his New Heights podcast on Wednesday at 7 PM ET.
Note: The teaser featured an orange background – remember that for later!
This comes after he recently hard-launched their romantic relationship on Instagram with an adorable photo dump of the happy couple.
Another suspicious Insta post from the pop singer's fan page, Taylor Nation, showed a carousel of orange outfit-clad pics of Tay with the caption, "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'" and a "heart on fire" emoji.
Coupled with fans spotting Taylor apparently filming a new music video in late July, it looks like there could be something big on the horizon – perhaps an orange-colored era, which is one hue she hasn't used yet to signify an album rollout?
We may just find out for sure in a matter of days!
Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP