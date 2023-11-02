Taylor Swift shifts final date of The Eras Tour with new three-show extension

Vancouver, Canada - Taylor Swift has added yet another extension to The Eras Tour with three news shows tacked onto the final leg of the record-breaking stadium tour.

Taylor Swift has extended The Eras Tour once again with three new shows in Canada in 2024. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Is it over now?

On Thursday, the 33-year-old singer shifted the final date of The Eras Tour once again with three new shows in Vancouver, Canada.

The shows will be opened by Gracie Abrams and will be held on December 6-8, 2024, at BC Place. Verified Fan registration through Ticketmaster is now open.

The new addition brings The Eras Tour up to 149 dates in total.

Swift last extended the record-breaking concert series in August with 15 additional shows in North America, officially continuing the US dates with stops in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis. Her Canadian leg will kick off on November 14, 2024, in Toronto.

Following a two-month hiatus, Swift is heading back on the road this month as she resumes the Latin America leg on November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.