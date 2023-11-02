Taylor Swift shifts final date of The Eras Tour with new three-show extension
Vancouver, Canada - Taylor Swift has added yet another extension to The Eras Tour with three news shows tacked onto the final leg of the record-breaking stadium tour.
Is it over now?
On Thursday, the 33-year-old singer shifted the final date of The Eras Tour once again with three new shows in Vancouver, Canada.
The shows will be opened by Gracie Abrams and will be held on December 6-8, 2024, at BC Place. Verified Fan registration through Ticketmaster is now open.
The new addition brings The Eras Tour up to 149 dates in total.
Swift last extended the record-breaking concert series in August with 15 additional shows in North America, officially continuing the US dates with stops in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis. Her Canadian leg will kick off on November 14, 2024, in Toronto.
Following a two-month hiatus, Swift is heading back on the road this month as she resumes the Latin America leg on November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour resumes on November 9
Her final show of 2023 will be on November 26, 2023, in São Paulo, Brazil, with the tour resuming for a lengthy international leg on February 7, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan.
Sabrina Carpenter will serve as the opening act for the remainder of the Latin American dates, as well as the shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Singapore. Paramore will return as the opener for the 2024 UK and Europe dates.
An opening act for the four Tokyo shows has not been announced.
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch