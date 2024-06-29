Taylor Swift shouts out Travis Kelce with adorable Eras Tour tribute

Dublin, Ireland - Taylor Swift gave Travis Kelce an adorable nod as she hit the stage for her first Eras Tour performance in Dublin.

Though the NFL star wasn't in attendance at Friday's show, Taylor still paid tribute to him with a special move during her performance of Midnight Rain.

Per footage shared on social media, the 34-year-old singer did Travis' famed "archer" touchdown celebration pose after singing, "And he never thinks of me, except when I'm on TV."

Taylor previously added the move to her performance of So High School, which was inspired by her romance with the 34-year-old athlete, when he was watching from the crowd in London.

Her latest take gave the move a much more prominent place, as the Karma artist often makes a playful move at that point in Midnight Rain.

The tribute comes on the heels of a wildly eventful stint in London, which even saw Travis hit the stage for his surprise debut as one of the showmen during The Tortured Poets Department set.