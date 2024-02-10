Taylor Swift reportedly gets sweet Super Bowl invitation from Travis Kelce's family!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift is set to spend some quality time with her boyfriend's family for the big game on Sunday!

Taylor Swift was reportedly invited to the Kelce family's private suite at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII! © Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per TMZ, the superstar has been invited to the Kelce family suite at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII.

And Travis, the ultimate gentleman, is paying for the whole thing.

It's not just Taylor, either!

Inside sources told TMZ that Taylor's mom and dad as well as the superstar's brother and his girlfriend are going to sit with Kelce's parents, brother, and sister-in-law as the Chiefs compete with the 49ers for the ultimate NFL prize.

The insider added that some of Taylor's friends might even tag along, though they might not be in the suite with the families.

The Kelce-Swift suite reportedly costs well over $1 million. The tight end is anything but tight when it comes to money, though, and he's clearly willing to spend that exorbitant amount to have everyone together on the big day.

Earlier this week, Kelce joked on his New Heights podcast that he was "just counting how much money I'm spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come."