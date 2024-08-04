Taylor Swift reveals the heartbreaking lyric she left out of hit Tortured Poets Department song

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is letting her fans in on her songwriting process once again with early draft audio for the song My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys off of her album The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD.)

On Saturday, the 34-year-old Fortnight singer announced the sale of limited-time "First Draft Phone Memo" versions of select TTPD tracks.

How long do fans have to grab the My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys voice memo, you ask? Only one day!

The $4.99 track is exclusive to the US and is only available to purchase until 11:59 AM ET on Sunday, August 4.

Eagle-eyed Swifties were quick to notice a lyric that got changed somewhere in the final song's production – and fans think the old version was even more heartwrenching than the one we got on the record.

The album version of the song features the words, "Just say when, I'd play again / He was my best friend down at the sandlot."

In the voice memo, however, Taylor instead sings, "He was my best friend and that was the worst part."

Ouch!

Taylor co-wrote every song on TTPD, but she has a solo writing credit for My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys.

In a special track-by-track explanation interview that she gave to iHeartRadio in April, the 14-time Grammy winner gave some more insight into the song.