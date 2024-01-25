Taylor Swift stalker arrested again after "dumpster diving" near star's NYC townhouse

New York, New York - A man arrested for acting suspiciously near Taylor Swift 's Tribeca home was detained again on the same day he appeared in court to answer charges of harassment and stalking.

A 33-year-old arrested near Taylor Swift's New York townhouse had been spotted there "approximately 30 times" in the last two months. © IMAGO / E-PRESS PHOTO.com

David Crowe from Seattle, Washington had already been arrested twice after separate incidents on Saturday and Monday.

He was charged with two counts of harassment and stalking after police responded to reports of an "emotionally disturbed male acting erratically."

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old was arraigned in the New York County Criminal Court, where a judge granted supervised release and an order of protection, according to a spokesperson from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.



The complaint suggests a security worker had spotted Crowe in the location "approximately 30 times" from November 25, and that he was asked 10 times not to approach the building.

On the same day as his court appearance, Crowe was re-arrested and charged with four counts of criminal contempt after police officers responded to an emergency call for a "disorderly male" in the vicinity of Swift’s home.

The New York Post cited witnesses who said the man had been seen "dumpster diving" across the street from the apartment.