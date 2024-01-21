Taylor Swift's NYC townhouse targeted again as police arrest latest potential stalker

New York, New York - Police arrested a man seen trying to enter Taylor Swift 's townhouse in New York City on Saturday.

Taylor Swift's townhouse in Tribeca, New York City was targeted again as police arrested a man seen trying to break in. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Police in the New York Police Department's 1st Precinct responding to a 911 call for a disorderly person on Franklin St. were told that the suspect, whose name has not been released, had tried to enter Swift's Tribeca townhouse, law enforcement sources told the New York Daily News.



After checking records, cops arrested him for failing to answer a summons for disorderly conduct issued in Brooklyn in 2017, said police sources.

It was unclear Saturday night whether the man would be charged.

Obsessive fans and stalkers have a long record of trying to reach Swift at her Manhattan home.

In July 2022, 35-year-old Joshua Christian of Brooklyn allegedly showed up to the star's home. He shouted threats into the intercom, warning that he would "hurt her if they weren't together," a police source said.

In another incident in January 2022, Morgan Mank drunkenly crashed his vehicle into the side of the townhouse and then claimed he would not leave the scene of the crash until he met with Swift.

At least three other incidents, one involving a "super-fan" in 2021, a stalker in 2019, and a musician looking for career help in 2016 also featured men trying to break into the townhouse.