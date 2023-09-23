Taylor Swift takes center stage with new ARIAs nom and Swifties are all in

Sydney, Australia - Taylor Swift is up for the coveted Most Popular International Artist award for her album Midnights, and Swifties are showing their support on social media!

Taylor Swift has been nominated for the ARIAs' Most Popular International Artist in 2023. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

The 37th annual ARIAs, the Australian recording industry's flagship awards ceremony, are set to premiere live in partnership with YouTube on November 15.

It will take place in Sydney, Australia, at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion for the second year in a row.

Taylor Swift is up for the Most Popular International Artist award for her latest album Midnights alongside Beyoncé, Drake and 21 Savage, Ed Sheeran, Luke Combs, Metro Boomin, Morgan Wallen, Nicki Minaj, and SZA.



As usual, Swifities are all in.