Taylor Swift takes center stage with new ARIAs nom and Swifties are all in
Sydney, Australia - Taylor Swift is up for the coveted Most Popular International Artist award for her album Midnights, and Swifties are showing their support on social media!
The 37th annual ARIAs, the Australian recording industry's flagship awards ceremony, are set to premiere live in partnership with YouTube on November 15.
It will take place in Sydney, Australia, at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion for the second year in a row.
Taylor Swift is up for the Most Popular International Artist award for her latest album Midnights alongside Beyoncé, Drake and 21 Savage, Ed Sheeran, Luke Combs, Metro Boomin, Morgan Wallen, Nicki Minaj, and SZA.
As usual, Swifities are all in.
How can Swifties vote for Taylor Swift at the ARIAs?
Swifties have been taking to Twitter to express their excitement for the 33-year-old's nomination and to show their support using the hashtag #ARIAsTaylorSwift.
One fan wrote, "Alrighty guys it’s time to vote for the [ARIAs]. Voting is unlimited but make sure to do it exactly like this for it to count: 'I vote for #ARIAsTaylorSwift.'"
While the official ARIA Awards website has not yet posted information confirming that tweets using the hashtag will count as votes, many Swifties are sure their social media support will help her win the award.
The winners will be announced at the live awards ceremony.
Cross your fingers, Swifties!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo