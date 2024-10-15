Taylor Swift-themed brunch invites NYC Swifties to take the moment and taste it!

New York, New York - While the sold-out Eras Tour may be ending soon, at least we can give it a good sendoff at this epic Swiftie brunch in New York City ! After all, Taylor Swift would have wanted us to eat pancakes together in this difficult time.

Shake off those end-of-tour blues with yummy cocktails and delish brunch fare for Swiftie Brunch at Arlo Williamsburg (formerly known as The Williamsburg Hotel) in New York on Saturday, October 19.

There are two brunch sessions, one at 11 AM and another at 1:30 PM for those late sleepers.

Grab your tickets for the 21+ event here!



There, you can meet your fellow Swifties, make friendship bracelets, sing along to music from Taylor's most iconic eras, and snap some pics at the hotel's photo booth.

The menu is subject to change depending on seasonal produce, but you can expect to find items like Enchanted Eggs Benedict, Lavender Haze Açai Bowl, or Folkl-Oreo Cheesecake on the roster.