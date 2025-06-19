Human remains found near Taylor Swift's home identified

Westerly, Rhode Island - Just over a month after human remains were found near the home of pop star Taylor Swift , police have identified the victim.

Just over a month after human remains were found in Rhode Island, police have identified the victim as 31-year-old Eric Wein. © Screenshot/Facebook/Eric Wein

According to the South Kingstown police, the remains were those of 31-year-old Eric Wein from Massachusetts.

Per Page Six, Wein was reported missing in April, and there were no indications of foul play, according to investigators.

However, officials did not provide any details on the exact cause of death, and the case is now closed.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Wein's family and loved ones," the police said.

In mid-May, police were called in Rhode Island after residents discovered a severed leg just a few hundred feet from Swift's house in Westerly.

It has since been confirmed that it was a part of Eric Wein's body.