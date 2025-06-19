Human remains found near Taylor Swift's home identified
Westerly, Rhode Island - Just over a month after human remains were found near the home of pop star Taylor Swift, police have identified the victim.
According to the South Kingstown police, the remains were those of 31-year-old Eric Wein from Massachusetts.
Per Page Six, Wein was reported missing in April, and there were no indications of foul play, according to investigators.
However, officials did not provide any details on the exact cause of death, and the case is now closed.
"We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Wein's family and loved ones," the police said.
In mid-May, police were called in Rhode Island after residents discovered a severed leg just a few hundred feet from Swift's house in Westerly.
It has since been confirmed that it was a part of Eric Wein's body.
Is a serial killer on the loose on the East Coast?
Even then, the authorities stated that there was no suspicion of foul play, but local residents were still concerned.
Wein's death is the 13th case in which bodies or body parts have been discovered on the East Coast in recent months. Many residents suspect it could be a serial killer, but authorities see no cause for concern nor any danger to the public.
Though Swift primarily resides in New York City, her Rhode Island mansion has become well-known to fans thanks to the star-studded July 4th parties she often hosts at the home.
