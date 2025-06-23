Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce heat up NYC with romantic summer date

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen hand-in-hand after an adorable summer date night in New York City!

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce (l.) kicked off their summer romance with a sweet date night in New York City! © Collage: DIA DIPASUPIL & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It's a Cruel Summer – but only for those not dating Travis Kelce!

On Friday, the power couple enjoyed dinner at Torrisi, a trendy Italian hotspot in Little Italy - the perfect summer setting for the lovebirds.

Per People, Taylor stunned in a sky-blue corset-style bodysuit paired with a breezy white pleated skirt and matching white stilettos.

She topped off the glam look with her signature bold red lipstick.

Travis kept it cool and casual in a white US soccer T-shirt, shorts, and sneakers with white Nike ankle socks.

In a fan video making rounds online, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is seen politely holding the door and even shaking hands with a restaurant staff member before Taylor steps out.

The two then strolled hand-in-hand to their car. Swoon!