Will Taylor Swift add Tortured Poets Department to The Eras Tour setlist?
Paris, France - Taylor Swift has sent fans into a frenzy with new Easter eggs that seem to suggest she will be adding songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), to the setlist of The Eras Tour.
On Thursday, the 34-year-old pop star commemorated a "fortnight" until her return to The Eras Tour with a compilation clip from her recent rehearsals.
"A fortnight til Paris," she wrote under the video, adding the white heart emoji that has come to represent the TTPD era about fans.
But the clip's use of lead single Fortnight was far from the only nod to Taylor's latest album, which dropped on April 19.
Eagle-eyed fans also noticed the singer was seen near a new railing that appeared to bear the TTPD logo.
And that still wasn't all – many Swifties were convinced Taylor's white microphone was another sign, as such a prop hasn't been featured on the tour thus far.
The most suspicious moment of them all, though, was the Grammy winner appearing to rehearse a number with her dancers that showed the backup crew donning top hats, angel wings, and canes.
No such choreography has been performed on The Eras Tour thus far, and some Swifties are convinced they've cracked the code as to which TTPD song it could be connected to.
Which songs from The Tortured Poets Department will Taylor Swift add to The Eras Tour?
By far the most popular theory for this particular number is Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? due to the track's reference to the circus, hence the top hats and canes.
However, if TTPD joins the other nine eras included in the show, its portion is expected to feature more than one song.
As the first single, Fortnight is a strong contender, as well as tour-inspired I Can Do It With a Broken Heart and But Daddy I Love Him.
Of course, with the addition of a TTPD set, mainstays of the current setlist are expected to depart so the show doesn't exceed its already lengthy 3-hour-plus runtime.
The most likely candidates may be picks for the Lover, folklore, or evermore sets. All three received a larger number of songs as the only eras that had not been toured prior to the current concert series.
Swifties will have to wait until opening night in Paris, France, on May 9 to know for sure, and it'll be worth bookmarking a live stream so you don't miss the big reveal – assuming you're not lucky enough to be there in person!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Taylor Swift