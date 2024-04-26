Will Taylor Swift add Tortured Poets Department to The Eras Tour setlist?

Paris, France - Taylor Swift has sent fans into a frenzy with new Easter eggs that seem to suggest she will be adding songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), to the setlist of The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift fans are convinced the singer will add songs from The Tortured Poets Department to the setlist of The Eras Tour when it resumes next month. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Taylor Swift

On Thursday, the 34-year-old pop star commemorated a "fortnight" until her return to The Eras Tour with a compilation clip from her recent rehearsals.

"A fortnight til Paris," she wrote under the video, adding the white heart emoji that has come to represent the TTPD era about fans.

But the clip's use of lead single Fortnight was far from the only nod to Taylor's latest album, which dropped on April 19.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed the singer was seen near a new railing that appeared to bear the TTPD logo.

And that still wasn't all – many Swifties were convinced Taylor's white microphone was another sign, as such a prop hasn't been featured on the tour thus far.

The most suspicious moment of them all, though, was the Grammy winner appearing to rehearse a number with her dancers that showed the backup crew donning top hats, angel wings, and canes.

No such choreography has been performed on The Eras Tour thus far, and some Swifties are convinced they've cracked the code as to which TTPD song it could be connected to.