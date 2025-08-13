Taylor Swift unveils The Life of a Showgirl's release date – and a surprise featured artist!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has finally unveiled the cover art for her 12th studio album , The Life of a Showgirl, and revealed a surprise collaboration with another pop princess!

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl will be released on October 3. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift & JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

The 35-year-old singer appeared on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast on Wednesday evening to dish on her latest record.

During the show, Taylor finally gave fans a glimpse at The Life of a Showgirl's cover art, which features her in full glam and a bejeweled showgirl get-up.

Her full social media post features a few sultry shots from the rest of the photoshoot along with the 12-song tracklist, which is as follows:

1. The Fate of Ophelia

2. Elizabeth Taylor

3. Opalite

4. Father Figure

5. Eldest Daughter

6. Ruin the Friendship

7. Actually Romantic

8. Wi$h Li$t

9. Wood

10. CANCELLED!

11. Honey

12. The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

Yep, you read that right – Taylor will be featuring pop's brightest new star (and her former Eras Tour opening act!), Sabrina Carpenter, on the record's title track!

The reveal also confirmed fan speculation that The Life of a Showgirl would mark a reunion with producers Max Martin and Shellback, indicating that the album will have a pop sound akin to her 2014 "pop bible," 1989.