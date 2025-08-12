Taylor Swift drops major hint about musical vibe of The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift appeared to hint at an upbeat, pop sound for her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, with a new curated playlist added to her Spotify.

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - A new Taylor Swift era is officially upon us, but how much will The Life of a Showgirl differ from the pop star's past albums?

Taylor Swift appeared to hint at an upbeat, pop sound for her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, with a new curated playlist added to her Spotify.
Taylor Swift appeared to hint at an upbeat, pop sound for her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, with a new curated playlist added to her Spotify.  © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 35-year-old broke the internet just after midnight ET on Tuesday with the news that her 12th album would be called The Life of a Showgirl.

The record has no release date yet, but pre-orders available on her website note that the albums will ship sometime before October 13.

A lot about Taylor's next era remains a secret, but she seemed to drop a big hint about its sound with a public playlist added to her Spotify artist page.

Emma Thompson reveals Trump asked her on a date: "I could have changed the course of American history"
Celebrities Emma Thompson reveals Trump asked her on a date: "I could have changed the course of American history"
Cassie Ventura returns to social media after shocking verdict in Diddy's trial
Celebrities Cassie Ventura returns to social media after shocking verdict in Diddy's trial

The playlist – titled And, baby, that's show business for you – features hit songs from her Red, 1989, and Reputation eras, strongly hinting at a poppy, upbeat vibe this time around.

With the help of producers like Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, Taylor had previously leaned into a more alternative and folkier vibe in recent years – most dramatically with her pandemic works folklore and evermore.

However, it seems she's ready to go back to full-fledged, unapologetic pop, as all of the songs featured on the new playlist were produced by genre powerhouses Max Martin and Shellback.

While all good Swiftie theories must be taken with a grain of salt, this does appear to be one of the more blatant Easter eggs Taylor's ever dropped!

Fans can expect the singer to spill at least a few more secrets about The Life of a Showgirl when Taylor joins her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on his New Heights podcast on Wednesday.

Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Taylor Swift: