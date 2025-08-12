Taylor Swift drops major hint about musical vibe of The Life of a Showgirl

New York, New York - A new Taylor Swift era is officially upon us, but how much will The Life of a Showgirl differ from the pop star's past albums ?

Taylor Swift appeared to hint at an upbeat, pop sound for her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, with a new curated playlist added to her Spotify. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 35-year-old broke the internet just after midnight ET on Tuesday with the news that her 12th album would be called The Life of a Showgirl.

The record has no release date yet, but pre-orders available on her website note that the albums will ship sometime before October 13.

A lot about Taylor's next era remains a secret, but she seemed to drop a big hint about its sound with a public playlist added to her Spotify artist page.

The playlist – titled And, baby, that's show business for you – features hit songs from her Red, 1989, and Reputation eras, strongly hinting at a poppy, upbeat vibe this time around.

With the help of producers like Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, Taylor had previously leaned into a more alternative and folkier vibe in recent years – most dramatically with her pandemic works folklore and evermore.

However, it seems she's ready to go back to full-fledged, unapologetic pop, as all of the songs featured on the new playlist were produced by genre powerhouses Max Martin and Shellback.

While all good Swiftie theories must be taken with a grain of salt, this does appear to be one of the more blatant Easter eggs Taylor's ever dropped!