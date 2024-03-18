Taylor Swift's alleged "brat" feud with Reba McEntire gets shut down

Los Angeles, California - Country music star Reba McEntire took to Instagram to debunk a rumor alleging she called Taylor Swift an "entitled brat."

Taylor Swift's (r.) alleged feud with Reba McEntire has been shut down by the legendary country music star herself! © Collage: HARRY HOW & EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Is there bad blood between these two?

On Saturday, McEntire posted a photo on Instagram of a controversial post by a Facebook account called America Loves Liberty.

The post, along with a fake news headline image, reads, "Reba Mc[E]ntire talks about how disappointed she was to look up on the big screen while performing The National Anthem, only to see Taylor Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event," referencing the country diva's 2024 Super Bowl performance.

It then went on to claim McEntire said, "I let her have it afterward. She's an entitled little brat."

McEntire swiftly addressed the allegation, writing in the caption of her post, "Please don't believe everything you see on the internet. I did not say this."

In all actuality, it appeared the 34-year-old pop icon was having the time of her life at the event and even held her hand over her heart while McEntire sang.

"Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry," the post concluded.

The account has since replied to Reba's post.

"Oh my. Reba McEntire herself responded to our nonsense."



"Thank you, Ma’am. We love your work," it added. "The article is as silly as the headline for a reason. It’s not supposed to be believable. Your fans were staunchly on your side long before this post."