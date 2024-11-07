Taylor Swift's brother stops fan dressed as Travis Kelce from being removed from Eras Tour

Indianapolis, Indiana - Taylor Swift 's brother Austin stepped in on behalf of a fan who was at risk of being kicked out of the singer's recent stop on The Eras Tour.

A dedicated Swiftie showed up to Taylor's show in Indianapolis on Saturday night dressed as the 34-year-old's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

But the costume – which included a football helmet and Kansas City Chiefs jersey – seemed to cause concern for security staff at the venue.

As seen in a viral TikTok shared on Monday, security guards grew aggressive with the fan in an attempt to redirect her from the floor.

Austin then intervened, telling the guard, "Hey, let's not put hands on people."

The 32-year-old then apologized directly to the fan for the inconvenience and told her, "It's a really cool costume."

Travis himself was in attendance at Saturday night's show, making a surprise appearance amid his busy NFL schedule.

Two days later, the 35-year-old tight end took to the gridiron with the Chiefs for a Monday night showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.